Clare County Residents Try To Stay Warm During Power Outages

We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
Sunday afternoon storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan.
Sunday afternoon storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
It was the perfect weekend to grab a pole and head to the lake for some fishing and the best part, it was free.
It was the perfect weekend to grab a pole and head to the lake for some fishing and the best part, it was free.
Hundreds of cars lining the streets of downtown Cadillac Sunday afternoon on the final day of Back To The Bricks.
Hundreds of cars lining the streets of downtown Cadillac Sunday afternoon on the final day of Back To The Bricks.
We're following developing news in Crawford County.
We're following developing news in Crawford County.
Classic cars filled this parking lot Saturday at Manistee Ford for their 8th annual classic car show.
Classic cars filled this parking lot Saturday at Manistee Ford for their 8th annual classic car show.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
The Back to the Bricks weekend is also bringing a boost to local businesses.
The Back to the Bricks weekend is also bringing a boost to local businesses.
We're following developing news in Crawford County.
We're following developing news in Crawford County.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
Sunday afternoon storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan.
Sunday afternoon storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.
In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.
A world record broken in Ludington as hundreds of people make angels in the sand.
A world record broken in Ludington as hundreds of people make angels in the sand.
Where food meets function: the pasty became a way of life for 19th century miners across the UP, but remains just as popular now. Kathy's Pasties in Farwell serves them up with a twist they say, truly makes the difference!
Where food meets function: the pasty became a way of life for 19th century miners across the UP, but remains just as popular now. Kathy's Pasties in Farwell serves them up with a twist they say, truly makes the difference!