Clare County Residents Try To Stay Warm During Power Outages

Yet another day spent in the dark for hundreds of people across Northern Michigan.

As lights come back on, counties did what they could to help people stay warm.

Friday started off with more than 900 without power in Clare County alone.

Clare County Emergency Management activated five temporary warming shelters in Farwell, Harrison and Clare.

Those shelters are now closed.

"Going back and forth to town. We gotta go buy gas," says Jeff Laughter. "Five gallons at a time. What are you going to do?"

Jeff Laughter was one of more than 900 people in Clare County without power as of Friday morning.

"We run a generator and we got propane. We have to use the stove for heat. We don't have a furnace. No power," says Jeff. "Don't have running water, running out of jugs."

It started with thousands in the dark two days ago.

Clare County emergency management opened five temporary warming shelters across the area to help.

"We had upwards of 2,500 residents out of power as of Wednesday afternoon," says Jerry Becker, director of Clare Co. Emergency Management. "The temperature has dropped dramatically, in the last 24 hours especially, so we are worried about those folks especially that don't have alternative heating or the elderly, the young."

Maye Tessner-Rood, Hayes Township Treasurer says, "People have an exercise place for people to come where they can walk. We have the exercise room and then we did the addition of the kitchen. It makes a perfect facility in case of emergencies, so we've partnered with Clare County Emergency Services and American Red Cross."

Now, just about 200 people in the county are still in the dark.

People like Jeff say they'll keep waiting until the lights are back on.

"Same thing I'm doing now...grin and bear it," says Jeff.