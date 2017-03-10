Crystal Mountain Celebrates 60 Years With Spring Carnival

Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville kicked off their second weekend of the Spring Carnival Friday, celebrating their 60th year with some big fun on the slopes.

People didn't let the sudden drop in temperatures stop them from showing up.

If you feel like you're missing out on the fun, don't worry.

Crystal Mountain will also be hosting some other fun activities Saturday like a cardboard speed race, a slush cup polar plunge and a live concert.

“I think it will be a fun weekend. We should see a decent crowd, we are making the most of this last month of winter and this is always a big one and a pretty popular tradition,” Brian Lawson, media coordinator for Crystal Mountain said.

The cardboard race and the slush cup plunge are free to enter.