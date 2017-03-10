Man Accidentally Released From Grand Traverse County Jail Now Charged

A man accidentally released from jail is now charged with his crimes.

Deputies had to kill his dog when it attacked them at his house.

Yuri Alekseykov was arrested and awaiting arraignment for retail fraud in Grand Traverse County.

While in jail, prior charges against him were dropped.

Jail workers mistakenly released him.

On Tuesday, when police went to re-arrest him, an aggressive dog ran at one of the officers forcing them to shoot the dog. It later died.

Friday, Alekseykov was formally charged with retail fraud.