Wexford County Man Arrested For Sex Crimes, Child Abuse

Michigan State Police arrested a Wexford County man for sex crimes and child abuse.

Details are limited right now.

Troopers say Timothy Mortan is accused of four separate felonies over a four year period.

Mortan is from Boon.

He's accused of first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, aggravated indecent exposure and child abuse.

Troopers say the crimes happened between March 2012 and March 2016 at a home in Wexford County.

They are still investigating.