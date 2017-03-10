NB, SB I-75 In Chippewa County Closed

A busy freeway in Chippewa County is closed.

Northbound and southbound I-75 is closed from E. Easterday Avenue to M-28 due to multiple slide-offs and whiteout conditions.

Chippewa County Central Dispatch says there have been multiple vehicles off the road.

They advise drivers to use caution because of the changing road conditions from wind and snow.

It is unknown when the road will reopen.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details on the road closure.