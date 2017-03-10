Pope Francis Open To Allowing Married Catholic Men To Become Priests

To curb a shortage in clergy, Pope Francis announced Friday that he is open to the idea of allowing married men to become priests.

Pope Francis called the shortage "an enormous problem."

Right now the church currently allows married priests who convert to Catholicism to continue serving as priests, but does not allow married catholic men to take holy orders.

The pope did not indicate any openness to the idea of allowing men who are already priests to marry.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader tried to talk to the Diocese in Gaylord, but they refused to talk about this priest proposal.