BrewVine: Jolly Pumpkin On Old Mission Peninsula - Northern Michigan's News Leader

BrewVine: Jolly Pumpkin On Old Mission Peninsula

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

A brewpub with a lot of character.

Jolly Pumpkin's Old Mission Peninsula location is an experience not to be missed, from the building itself to the craft beer you can pick up and take home!

By the way, it is one of the few 100% sour breweries in the country.

Charlie Tinker and Erin Malone see what's on tap in this week's BrewVine. 