Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Recuses Himself From Keystone XL Pipeline Deliberation

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has recused himself from deliberating TransCanada's application to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Environmental groups had called on Tillerson, the former CEO of Exxon Mobile, to remove himself.

Former President Obama halted the project. 

President Trump invited Keystone to resubmit the application.