Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Recuses Himself From Keystone XL Pipeline Deliberation

* Storms are Moving Out * Summer Heat * Chance of Showers and T-Storms Linger ---------------------------- **Severe Weather - The threat is over as the line of severe storms has moved into Canada. This Evening: A few showers linger around the Straits as a wave of storms move away from the region. Watch out for areas of Fog around the Great Lakes. Temps vary from the 60s where it's rained to the 80s under the hazy sunshine. Tonight: Waves of clouds roll through br...

