Healthy Living: Painting Tumors

There's promising new research that could help surgeons remove brain tumors more safely in the future.

Doctors at Seattle Children's Hospital are currently studying using tumor paint to highlight significant areas of the brain.

Here's one success story in today's Healthy Living.

So far there have been no major side effects.

Later this year, tumor paint will be used in 15 hospitals across the country for further study.

Researchers hope to have it approved by the FDA in 2019, and they are also starting to look at how it might help in other tumors, like breast cancer.