Healthy Living: Painting Tumors

* Shower chance remains * Summer Heat * Chance of Showers and T-Storms Linger ---------------------------- Tonight: Waves of clouds roll through bringing the chance for showers and isolated storms again. Temperatures range from the low 60s to low 70s with south winds at 5-15 mph. Tomorrow: Skies turn partly cloudy and the chance for a shower or storm lasts. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s for most with a few low 90s possible. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Tuesd...
* Shower chance remains * Summer Heat * Chance of Showers and T-Storms Linger ---------------------------- Tonight: Waves of clouds roll through bringing the chance for showers and isolated storms again. Temperatures range from the low 60s to low 70s with south winds at 5-15 mph. Tomorrow: Skies turn partly cloudy and the chance for a shower or storm lasts. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s for most with a few low 90s possible. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Tuesd...