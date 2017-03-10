MTM On The Road: Traverse City's Higher Art Gallery Presents Speed Drawing Competition

What typically takes an average Joe a full hour (or day or never), these local artists are accomplishing within minutes. Tonight at 6:30pm Higher Art Gallery presents its Mark Makers Competition: Speed Drawing Edition at Cambria Suites in Traverse City. The showdown includes 8 local artists who compete in 15-minute rounds of super speedy designs, narrowed down to just one winner by the audience vote. While the final artists receive bragging rights, all the pieces will be available for auction at the conclusion of the night. Join us at Higher Art Gallery in Traverse City as one competitor gets warmed up for tonight's face off.