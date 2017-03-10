Weather - Denise Test

* Arctic Air Settles In Today

* Lake Effect Snow For Areas Today

* Some Lake Effect Saturday

-----------------------------

* Winter Weather Advisory for Chippewa and Luce counties is in effect until midnight tonight. 1-3" of snow with wind gusts of 30-40mph are possible for areas mainly north of M-28. This could create visibility issues and blowing snow.

Today: Light lake effect snow continues to impact areas of the Eastern U.P. and Northern Lower Peninsula. Some areas may have a few bursts of heavier snow but they will pass through rather quickly. This could slow some commutes briefly. Temperatures this morning are in the low teens to mid 20s with winds out of the North/Northwest at 10-20mph. Accumulations today will be around 1-3" for areas of the U.P. while isolated areas of the Northwest corner could see a few inches of accumulations. Today is going to be cold with highs ranging from 11 to 25 degrees. Winds will be out of the Northwest/North at 12-25mph with gusts occasionally around 30mph. Lake effect snow will be impacting areas of the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula while the Central L.P. will see partly sunny skies. Overall it will be a cold and windy day with a chance for some snow.

Tonight: Some light lake effect snow showers will continue tonight but some areas will see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will range from 0 to 12 degrees. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15mph.

This Weekend: Saturday is looking mostly to partly sunny with a chance for some light lake effect snow once again. Highs will be in the mid teens to mid 20s. Sunday is also looking chilly with highs in the mid teens to low 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but a stray flurry can't be ruled out. Don't forget to set your clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning as well!

Next Week: Monday is looking cloudy with some light snow showers thanks to a weak system moving in from the West. Highs will be in the low 20s to low 30s. Tuesday is looking breezy with some isolated morning snow. Skies will turn mostly to partly sunny in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 20s to low 30s. Wednesday is looking mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Thursday is looking mostly to partly sunny as well with highs in the lower to upper 30s.

-Meteorologist Michael Stevens