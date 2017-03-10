Gov. Snyder Panel Recommends Free Preschool, Community College

From preschool, to post-secondary education, Governor Rick Snyder's 21st Century Education Commission released a new report Friday packed with plenty of reforms.

It's called a P-20 educational system.

The report wants to make community college free, and give merit based scholarships to high school graduates who decide to go to the state's public universities.

The panel report also calls for getting rid of grade levels.

Students would only advance after mastering content.

Plus, the study recommends universal access to preschool for all four year olds, not just those at risk.

Governor Snyder says, “If we are going to have a P-20 educational system that truly prepares our children for the 21st Century in Michigan and the world, we must be willing to admit where that system is falling short today,” Snyder said, “I thank the Commissioners for their efforts to develop a blueprint for how we can finally transform our educational system. We need to take action that helps prepare Michigan students to find the greatest possible success along the path toward our future."