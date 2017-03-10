Initial Autopsy Report Shows No Sign Of Foul Play In Body Pulled - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Initial Autopsy Report Shows No Sign Of Foul Play In Body Pulled From Boardman River

Posted: Updated:

Initial autopsy reports are showing no signs of foul play in a body pulled from Boardman River earlier this week.

Grand Traverse County deputies have identified him as Joseph Sherwood.

His body was found by a canoer Wednesday on the banks of the Boardman River off South Airport Road.

The exact cause of death has yet to be determined. 