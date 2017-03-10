Former Benzie Co. Jail Administrator Accused of Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

The former Benzie County Jail administrator is accused of embezzling thousands from a vulnerable adult.

Jeffrey Conquest was arrested in February after Adult Protective Services noticed suspicious activity.

They contacted the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office who began investigating.

They found out that Conquest lived in Benzie County and the bank where the money was going was also in Benzie.

The case was turned over to Michigan State Police who found Conquest embezzled more than $160,000 from a vulnerable adult from 2013-2017.

Conquest will be back in court next month.