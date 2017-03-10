Mason County Deputies Responding To Overdose Call Find Drugs, Guns

Mason County deputies responding to an overdose call found a much bigger case, involving guns and drugs.

Deputies first got the overdose call Wednesday at the Holiday Inn in Amber Township.

That's where they found Israel Burgos, from Florida, loading up his truck.

They also found another Florida man unconscious.

After arresting Burgos, they found cocaine, heroin, marijuana and LSD, along with four long guns, one shotgun and three handguns.

Burgos is charged with having all the drugs and guns, as well has maintaining a drug house and other charges.

The man who was found overdosed was taken to the hospital, where his condition is not known at this time.

The investigation then led deputies to a Free Soil man, who they arrested for being a felon in possession of a gun and other charges.

They also arrested another Florida man for having marijuana.