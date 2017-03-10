Clare County Opens Shelters For Those Without Power

There are still more than 500 people without power in Clare County.

That has caused the county's emergency manager to open up several shelters.

While crews are restoring power, those impacted can escape the brutal cold by heading to the five shelters in the county.

There, people can stay warm, charge their cell phones and wait out the outage.

Clare County's emergency manager says power is expected to be restored around 5 or 6 Friday evening.

List of Clare County Shelters:

1. Hayes Township Civic Center: 2051 East Townline Lake Road, Harrison

2. Harrison Senior Center: 212 South Broad Street, Harrison

3. Lincoln Township Hall/Senior Center: 175 Lake George Ave., Lake George

4. Farwell Senior Center: 101 West Michigan Street, Farwell

5. Clare Senior Center/Clare Castle: 502 Beech Street, Clare