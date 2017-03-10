Sights and Sounds: Bird's Eye View of Fort Michilimackinac - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Bird's Eye View of Fort Michilimackinac

Posted: Updated:

The windy week isn't stopping our drone fleet from showing you the best views.

In today's Sights and Sounds chief photojournalist Corey Adkins shows you a bird’s eye view of historic Fort Michilimackinac.