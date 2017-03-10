BMW Adds Nearly 134,000 SUVs To 2016 Recall

BMW is adding nearly 134,000 SUVs to a recall to fix a problem that could cause vehicles to stop moving.

The 2016 recall has been expanded to cover certain X5 and X6 models made in the United States and Canada from 2011 to 2014.

Last year, BMW recalled around 21,000 vehicles but decided to expand the recall after receiving more warranty claims.

The company says some front universal joint seals were made wrong and can let in dirt and water, causing faster wear and the threat of failure.

There have been no injuries reported

BMW will replace the front driveshaft for owners starting on April 24.

For more information on this recall, click here.