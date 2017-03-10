Cleanup Coalition Traveling to Washington D.C. To Stand Up For Great Lakes

A Great Lakes cleanup program is taking their case to congress as the Trump Administration considers cutting 97 percent of its funding.

The Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition represents nearly150 groups that favor the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

It funds toxic waste removal, wetland restoration, and the fight against invasive species like Asian Carp.

The program has received $300 million in federal funding since 2009 but recently, President Trump’s proposed budget might request only $10 million.

The coalition director says that contradicts the Trump campaign's pledge last fall to support the program.

Coalition members are scheduled to visit Washington D.C. next week to stand up for the Great Lakes.