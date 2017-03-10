Senate Panel Advances President Trump’s Medicare, Medicaid Nominee

Republicans are close to having another voice to press their proposed bill after a Senate panel advanced President Trump's nominee to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services.

Seema Verma's nomination was given the green light Thursday, with a vote of 54 to 44.

If she is confirmed, she will join Republicans in their fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The final Senate vote is expected to take place as early as Friday night but could be moved to Monday.