House Committee Approves Bills To Subject Lawmakers To Public-Record Requests

Legislation that would subject Governor Snyder and lawmakers to public-records requests is moving forward in the state House.

The bipartisan bills were approved Thursday by a Republican-led House committee.

The votes set the legislation up for passage in the House next week during Sunshine Week, which is a celebration of access to public information.

Right now, Michigan is one of just two states that exempt the governor from open-records laws and one of eight where the legislature is exempt.

The bills would, however, exempt talks between legislators and their constituents except if the constituent is a lobbyist.

Once the legislation clears the House, it will face opposition in the GOP controlled Senate where the majority leader has already openly opposed the bills.