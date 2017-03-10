Thousands In N. Michigan Remain Without Power Following Windy Weather

There are still nearly 10,000 people without power in Northern Michigan and more than 100,000 state wide.

The Mackinac Bridge is currently under a high wind warning.

Drivers are asked to slow down to 20 miles per hour, turn on their four way flashers, and use the outside lane.

Around 9,000 Consumers Energy customers are in the dark Friday morning in Oscoda, Crawford, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Gladwin, Clare, Osceola, Midland, Isabella, Mecosta, Newaygo and Montcalm counties.

Both Montcalm and Midland County still have more than 2,000 without power.

Presque Isle Electric and Gas Co-op has 15 customers in the dark in Alpena, Cheyboygan, Montmorency and Presque Isle counties.

147 Cloverland Electric Co-op customers in Mackinac, Chippewa and Luce counties are also without power.

Outage Maps:

Consumers Energy

Cloverland Electric

Presque Isle Electric and Gas

