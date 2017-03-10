Thousands In N. Michigan Remain Without Power Following Windy Weather

We're following developing news in Crawford County.
Classic cars filled this parking lot Saturday at Manistee Ford for their 8th annual classic car show.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
The Back to the Bricks weekend is also bringing a boost to local businesses.
The weather perfect for classic cars and visitors as Back to the Bricks kicked off in Cadillac Saturday.
A world record broken in Ludington as hundreds of people make angels in the sand.
Hundreds of athletes racing to the finish line for a triathlon like no other.
The community of Harrison is uniting this Sunday in support for a school board member and friend to many in Harrison.
A time honored Naval Tradition, taking place at the Coast Guard Station Charlevoix.
In Grand Traverse County, a woman convicted of driving under the influence causing death has been sentenced.
A Wexford County woman was charged with breaking into a home to steal things inside while the owner was home.
State police are now investigating a former village treasurer after finding financial discrepancies.
The crumbling walls of a channel connecting a community to Lake Michigan just got a big influx of support. The Army Corps of Engineers approved more than $6 million in grant money to help save the channel in Onekama.
