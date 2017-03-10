MTM On The Road: 6th Annual St. Baldrick's Day Fundraiser in Traverse City

The challenge started in 2000 when three businessmen attempted to raise $17,000 for research on childhood cancer. Today over $200 million has been raised in grant funds to help kids live long, healthy lives. That's what the St. Baldrick's Foundation is all about.

The disease is one that is diagnosed every two minutes globally, yet only receives 4% of U.S. federal funding. So, in stepping in for the funding gap, St. Baldrick's shavees collect funds from friends and family then sit in the barber chair for a full head shave. No, the hair doesn't live on as a wig or for any other tangible purpose, but instead stands beside the masses of kids losing their hair when battling childhood cancer. In 2016 alone, over 46 thousand shavees took on the challenge and the opportunity is back in Traverse City tomorrow.

Join us for a live morning at 7 Monks Taproom in Traverse City as we tackle the first few shaves of their March 11th St. Baldrick's Day Head-Shaving event!

Are you ready to brave the shave? Register now for a St. Baldrick's event!

7 Monks Taproom is located at 128 S. Union Street, Traverse City, MI, event is Saturday, March 11th, Noon-11:45 PM