Healthy Living: Women Vets And PTSD

Healthy Living: Women Vets And PTSD

One out of every 10 veterans leaving their military commitments is a woman.

That number will grow and with it, so will cases of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

But helping these women is proving difficult for the Veterans Administration, a system that historically has focused only on men.

Katie Boomgaard has the details on a new approach in today’s Healthy Living.