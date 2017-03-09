US Senators React To President Trump's Potential Cut Of Great Lakes Funding

President Trump's budget proposal could ask for a 12 percent cut to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It’s not sitting well with many U.S. senators, including Michigan’s Gary Peters.

He and 22 other senators sent a letter to the Office of Management and Budget urging them not to make the $1.3 billion cut.

They say it would severely restrict the coast guard's operations on the Great Lakes, including security.

The coast guard is responsible for patrolling 721 miles of Michigan’s Northern border to protect national security and combat drug and human trafficking.