Midland Family Remembers Couple Killed By Falling Tree

A family is remembering their cherished son and brother after a freak accident.

Max Muessig and his girlfriend Maggie Potter were coming home to Midland from Sleeping Bear Dunes.

They were on M115 near the Clare and Osceola County line when the wind caused a tree to fall on their car.

The young couple died instantly.

Max and Maggie met during Max's freshman year at the University of Vermont.

He eventually transferred to Michigan State to be closer to home, but his parents say they made a long distance relationship look easy.

"A shining example for our family and the world," said Mark Muessig.

Growing up in Midland Max Muessig was every parents dream.

"He grew into a phenomenal young man with drive and knowing what he wanted to do with his life. Which made me proud. There was never a day my son disappointed me," said Mark said.

It was the kindness, compassion and drive that put him on a path to doing what he did best: putting others before him.

"He wanted to be a lawyer and wanted to get into politics, because he had ideas that transcended many people and he wanted to be helpful he didn't think of himself," Mark said.

Max met his girlfriend Maggie at the University of Vermont.

"Similar to Max you just felt like you knew her for years when you met her for the first time. I've never seen Max so happy with a girl before," his friend said.

Their relationship would become unbreakable. Not even a thousand miles could tear them apart.

"They were just so strong and was wonderful and they tore up the world and together the power was just amazing and they loved each other," said Barb Muessig.

But in a split second on a drive home, a tumbling tree cut their time on Earth far too short.

"Hug them and hold them. Because you never know how long you're going to have them," said Barb.

And now even though nothing can bring max back, his family will make sure his legacy lives on.

"I would say to Max I'm so proud of you I'm so proud of every fiber of what you've done and the example you've set and we will do our best to carry that on," Barb said.

