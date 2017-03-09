Kalkaska High School Students Looking To Help Those In Need

Kalkaska High School students are organizing a way to help their community before the school year ends.

This week the school announced that they will hold their first ever community day on June 6th.

Each staff member will supervise a group of students.

They will then offer free services to anyone in need within walking distance of the school.

But before they can do that, they have to know who could use their help.

Andy Urquhart, the science teacher helping organizing the community day says, “Being in a school, as a school you start to miss what you do really matters and all of sudden when you see somebody totally relieved of a stress or a burden because of 20 minutes or two hours hopefully that will give them a little pride.”

If you live near the school and could use some help contact Andy Urquhart at 231-258-9167 or aurquhart@kpschools.com.