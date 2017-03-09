Traverse City Tree Removal Companies Deal With High Winds Aftermath

The high winds the last couple of days uprooted trees across the area.

They landed in the middle of roads, on homes and on top of cars.

Tuesday morning, a tree from memorial gardens cemetery in Traverse City fell on top of two agency cars at the Child and Family Services' office.

“I mean there's a big tree in the yard so what do you say, it was pretty shocking.”

It's something no one wants to see, yet no one could prevent it.

This tree smashed two cars that belong to Child and Family Services and blocked their garage.

Amanda Elliott, Marketing and Developing Specialist for Child and Family Services says, “It's kind of scary, we didn't know the winds were so high we weren't sure if it was going to happen again.”

They weren't alone and it's keeping tree removal services busy.

Dave Scott, owner of Sunset Tree Removal says, “We did a regularly scheduled job it was going to take just a few hours removing trees that were standing and then the phone just started ringing and 20, 30 calls started coming in trees on houses so we switched gears.”

Henry Husted, foreman for A-1 Professional Tree Services says, “I mean we get to the point where we come in in the morning we get our jobs you know we got a couple times where we were getting back to the shop, emergency called where trees were coming down on some other places so we would have to call our guys back in.”

While the wind may have calmed down, the work isn't letting up. Thursday crews were prioritizing and being proactive.

Husted says, “We're getting to the point where we're trying to get to the ones that'll cause the most damage anything that can really hurt somebody or like this incident here we got to get these cars out of here.”

But they say it's a team effort and homeowners can help.

Scott says, “Be very observant of your trees that are growing towards the house or around your house, look for rotten spots, or like we're looking at here, a root popping out of the ground that you notice is flexing when the wind blows.”