Manton Couple Accused of Forging Checks, Embezzling Money from Harrieta Senior Man

This couple -- accused of collectively stealing more than $175,000 from an elderly family friend.

The prosecutor says, together, they forged more than 100 checks over five years.

The Wexford County Prosecutor says the Manton couple is accused of writing checks using the victim's name.

Then, allegedly, they would cash them for themselves.

More evidence surfaced in the victim's Harrieta home after he passed away last year.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman have the latest on the investigation.

The Wexford County Prosecutor says Wendy and Matthew Amidon were taking care of 77-year-old David Northey at his home where he was getting medical care from the Council on Aging.

All the while, evidence suggests they were forging checks and stealing his money.

Jason Elmore, the Wexford County Prosecutor, says the Amidon’s were family friends of Northey and offered to care for him.

...But when money vanished between 2010 and 2015, it pointed to a darker motive.

“The allegations are basically involving whether or not they did or didn't have access to an individual's bank accounts and whether or not they were taking checks and passing checks off and paying themselves money,” Elmore says.

But when David Northey died, more evidence turned up in his home.

“The victim in the case is now passed away,” Elmore says. “It was after his passing that more of the evidence was gathered."

The prosecutor says Wendy is accused of forging 86 checks adding up to more than $150,000 at the Cadillac First Merit and Wexford Community Credit Union.

Investigators say Matthew forged 21 checks, at more than $25,000.

Jon Catlin, Community President at the Cadillac Chemical Bank, says forgery is tough to catch.

“We try to advise all of our customers to please make sure to check your balances as much as possible,” Catlin says. “Daily is not too often in today's world."

But he says you can be proactive and ask for help.

“If they ever have any questions, we encourage them to contact any of their financial institutions,” Catlin says. “We are always happy to help."

The Amidon’s are set to go back to court next Tuesday and the investigation continues.