Plans Continue For Medical Marijuana Factory In Kingsley After Unanimous Vote By DDA

Plans to build a medical marijuana factory are moving forward, after getting overwhelming support from the Kingsley Downtown Development Authority.

Thursday night the DDA voted five to zero in support of the project.

The village manager abstained from the vote.

Theracann wants to build a $20 million medical marijuana factory in the village's industrial park off M-113.

The project would bring 100 jobs to the area, something the village manager says is a positive after Pugsley Correctional Facility closed last year.

More jobs means more people supporting the community.

“You'd have more people coming here. From what it sounds decent paying jobs, people that would want to live here, send their children to school here. So it's kind of symbiotic and helps all aspects of the community,” Jacob Vanboxel, village manager of Kingsley said.

The project now goes before the village council and planning commission.

The village council has the final say.