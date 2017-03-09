Mecosta County Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Sex Crimes - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mecosta County Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Sex Crimes

Mecosta County deputies say a man sexually abused an incapacitated woman.

Daniel Carlson is accused of criminal sexual conduct third degree and obstruction of justice.

Investigators say the abuse happened back in October.

They say he also failed to comply with a court-ordered search warrant.

Police arrested Carlson Wednesday down in Farmington Hills, and he was arraigned Thursday on both felony charges.