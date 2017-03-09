Leelanau County Armed Bank Robbery Trial Put On Hold

An armed bank robbery trial in Leelanau County has been put on hold.

Thursday afternoon attorneys met for a motion hearing in the case of William Minore.

Minore was arrested in September for robbing the Huntington Bank in Empire with a gun and stealing a car in Glen Arbor.

He's also a suspect in two armed bank robberies in Benzie County.

Thursday afternoon the defense asked to adjourn the case and the judge approved his request.

William Minore's armed bank robbery trial was set to begin next week, but now it's put on hold.

During this motion hearing the defense asked that evidence from the Benzie County bank robberies would not be used during the Leelanau County trial.

After arguments between the prosecution and defense, the judge decided that there were some similarities in the robberies and the evidence could be used.

That's when the defense requested the case be adjourned.

William Minore waived his rights to a prompt trial so his attorney could appeal the motion.

"At my age I'm facing a possible life sentence on this, so I want to do this carefully as possible," said Minore.

His defense attorney, William Burdette added, "When you look at all the evidence, the totality, it's not the same person. Even physically he couldn't be the same person. That's why we're going up to the Court of Appeals."

Leelanau County prosecutor, Joseph Hubbell said, "We’re not going to oppose the motion for adjournment, and I think it makes sense as the court agreed to let the Court of Appeals review this important issue and then we'll come back and have a trial."

Minore's attorney says he will be submitting his request to the Court of Appeals next week.