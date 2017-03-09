Hook and Hunting: Turkey Hunting Season

Wild turkey hunting season is almost upon us, and there's a couple ways you can be ready.

For Northern Michigan, many of the seasons, starting in April, are split into two.

The first is open to hunters that have entered their name in a drawing.

Those names were announced today by the DNR.

If you didn't get chosen today, you have another chance Monday, March 13 and the Monday after.

The third hunt is open to anyone with the appropriate hunting license at a later date.

“Anyone can hunt turkeys in Michigan so where before you may have missed the application period or you didn't get the license you needed, with hunt 234 now anyone can purchase them over the counter. And in Northern Michigan, you can hunt on private and public land. There’s really nothing that's keeping you from getting out turkey hunting,” Katie Keen, wildlife technician for the DNR said.