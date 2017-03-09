Man Accused of Sex Crimes Against Kalkaska Child

A statewide investigation resulted in the arrest of a man accused of sex crimes against a child under the age of 13.

Right now, details on the crimes are limited.

Here's what we know:

State police say the victim is from Kalkaska, but the crimes happened downstate in St. Clair County.

They began investigating the Fairview man back in July.

He was arrested Wednesday night.

Investigators say the sex crimes happened repeatedly.

State police say an investigation across county lines can be challenging, but it's something they've had their eye on.

“It works out nice. We contact other posts in other areas to give us a hand, either picking people up in warrants for arrests or by continuing an investigation down in their post areas. And we do that all the time, it's not uncommon for troops out of every post to have investigations that are not just in their post area,” explains Sergeant David Johnson, Houghton Lake MSP.

State police have not yet released the suspect's name.

We will update you when it becomes available.