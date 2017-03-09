Man Admits To Helping With Muskegon Co. Kidnapping

In this update, a man connected to a kidnapping in Muskegon County admitted to the crimes.

Jeffrey Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment.

It started in January, when deputies say Mark Saporita-Fargo kidnapped his daughter from a foster home.

Police later found both of them at a home in Hillsdale County.

Mason County deputies say Miller was the one who drove Mark to the foster home.

Miller will be sentenced April 11.

The Mason County prosecutor is recommending one year in jail.