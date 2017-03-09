9&10 News Named MAB 2016 Station of the Year

Northern Michigan's News Leader proved once again that we have earned that title.

9&10 News is honored to receive the top award at the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Excellence Award Ceremony on March 8th, the 2016 Station of the Year for Commercial Television Market 3.

All of the awards presented to 9&10 News include:

Best Sportscast - Sports Overtime, Boys Basketball

Best New Media- MiSportsNow

Best Newscast - 12-14-16 Newscast

Best Feature/Use of Medium - Fluke the Dog

Best News Special - Preserving History: Saving the Lighthouse on Squaw Island

Best Special Interest Programming and Mini Documentary - Preserving History: Saving the Lighthouse on Squaw Island

Best Photojournalist - Corey Adkins Compilation

Best Commercial - Brewvine Fall

Best Reporter Merit - David Lyden Compilation

Best On-Air Talent Merit - Kevin Essebaggers- Anchor

Best Community Involvement Merit - WWTV We Are Community

Best Investigative Story Merit - Identity Theft

Beat Feature/Use of Medium Merit - Happy Retirement Rockie

Best Mini Documentary Merit - Adventures In Northern Michigan

Best Marketing Materials and Promos for MiSportsNow

Marketing Materials and Promos for News Leader Merit

“At 9&10 News, we know the importance of our news and how it impacts our communities. To be able to provide the viewers of Northern Michigan a solid newscast along with special pieces is an honor, but for Michigan Association of Broadcasters to notice the work that goes into doing so is unbelievable. I am proud of every department at 9&10 News for making the Station of the Year a reality,” says Kevin Dunaway, Vice President/General Manager.

9&10 News brings over 4.5 hours of local news every weekday along with weekend coverage to the Northern Michigan area with over 100 employees working hard to make this happen.

But awards are just icing on the cake.

9&10 News is grateful every day for our loyal viewers who support us now and have for years.

You are what drive us every day to present the most thorough, accurate and informative newscast that we can. Thank you!