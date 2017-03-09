Police Arrest Man Accused Of Starting Deadly Detroit House Fire

We have continuing coverage on a deadly fire that ripped through a home in Detroit.

Police say they arrested a man who lit the fire on purpose.

Five people died are four more were injured.

Firefighters say the suspect may have been fighting with the landlord.

Investigators confirmed it was arson, but the flames were fanned by high winds.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Those injured at the two-story building on the city's east side suffered burns and smoke inhalation.