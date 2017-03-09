Former TBAISD Employee Accused Of Making False Claims Now Charged With Larceny

A Former Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District employee is now facing a new charge for pocketing thousands.

Jennifer McGuff is accused of making false claims.

Court documents show the school found the special ed. teaching consultant submitting mileage requests and collected money for days she wasn't actually working.

She's now charged with larceny by conversion.

They claim McGuff got more than $6,000 from the false claims.

She is also charged with false pretenses.