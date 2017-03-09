Sights and Sounds: Bayfront Park in Petoskey

The crumbling walls of a channel connecting a community to Lake Michigan just got a big influx of support. The Army Corps of Engineers approved more than $6 million in grant money to help save the channel in Onekama.

The community of Harrison is uniting this Sunday in support for a school board member and friend to many in Harrison.

* Increasing Clouds * Summer Heat * Chance of Showers and T-Storms Linger ---------------------------- Sunday: Expect very warm if not downright HOT temperatures! There is a chance for a few showers or storms. They remain limited but could be quite strong at times. Highs range from 76 to about 90 degrees. Winds drop to 5-18 mph. Monday and Tuesday: Hazy sunshine and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm lasts. Highs remain in t...