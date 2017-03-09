Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Food To Help You Fall Asleep, Wake You Up

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, struggles with sleep are tied to a number of chronic conditions, including heart disease, obesity and depression.

More than a quarter of the U.S. population says they don't get enough sleep, and at least 10 percent of people say they experience chronic insomnia.

Experts add that sufficient sleep should be considered a “vital sign" of good health, and what your eating could play a role.

Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, have some healthy snacks that will help you fall asleep and energize you once you wake up.

Halibut Packet with Mushrooms, Asparagus and Polenta

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 slices turkey bacon, chopped

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 cup red onion, diced

• 8 ounces mushrooms (your choice), sliced

• 8 ounces of asparagus tips

• 1/3 cup white wine

• 1 tube prepared polenta (14-18 ounces), slice into 8 rounds

• 4 halibut fillets (4-5 ounces for each fillet), skinned

• ¼ tsp salt

• ¼ tsp black pepper

• ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Tear off 4 sheets of parchment paper or foil (about 12 by 24 inches each); if using foil, coat with cooking spray.

2. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until softened and starting to brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes.

3. Stir in asparagus and mushrooms and cook until mushrooms are beginning to brown, 4 to 7 minutes. Add wine and scrape up any browned bits. Remove from the heat to use later.

4. To make packets, set a sheet of parchment or foil with a long side closest to you. Fold in half from a short end, then open like a book. Place 2 slices of polenta on one side. Set a fillet on the polenta and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Divide the mushroom/asparagus mixture among the packets, spooning it over the fish. Close the packets and seal the edges with small, tight folds.

5. Place the packets on a large baking sheet. Bake the packets until the fish is just cooked through, about 14 minutes. Carefully open one packet to check for doneness—be cautious of the steam.

6. Set each packet on its own plate. Cut an X in the top with scissors and carefully fold open. Serve sprinkled with basil. Enjoy!

Matcha Pistachio Energy Balls

Ingredients:

• ½ cup raw cashews

• ¼ cup of white chocolate chips

• ½ cup raw pistachios, shelled

• 12 Medjool dates, pitted

• ¼ cup shredded coconut, unsweetened

• 2 tsp matcha powder

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

Instructions:

1. Place all ingredients into the food processor.

2. Process for one minute or until well blended

3. Roll into about 14 balls.

4. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy!