What's Happening in Northern Michigan: St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

Slowly but surely we're nearing the start of spring.

But first we'll be celebrating with a little luck and a lot of green.

Courtney Sheffer, from the West Michigan Tourist Association, has a look at What's Happening in Northern Michigan.

Feeling lucky?

There are so many ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day around Northern Michigan.

Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire has two events this weekend: the Cardboard Classic and the Blarney Stone Rail Jam.

On Saturday, you're invited to participate in the annual race down Schuss Mountain in a sled you make yourself from only cardboard, tape and glue!

Cardboard Classic prizes are awarded for best design, best use of the Shanty Creek logo and fastest sled.

Later the same day, Shanty Creek welcomes the Blarney Stone Rail Jam for both skiers and snowboarders, with prizes for all participants.

Grab a pint and celebrate St. Patrick's Day waterfront style at Portage Pointe Inn in Onekama on March 17.

A traditional Irish menu, pot of gold scavenger hunt, Irish jig dance off, leprechaun limbo and more await you at this festive party!

Special event lodging packages include two free drink tickets per person and 25 percent off all gift shop merchandise for the weekend.

If you're feeling the luck of the Irish, join the Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. to try your luck at geocaching and finding the pot of gold.

Learn how to orient using a GPS, map and compass while you test your skills with this outdoor scavenger hunt!

This is an hour and a half program and costs just $5 per person.