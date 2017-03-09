Gaylord Students Give Back To Community With A Flair Of Drama

Giving back to your community can be done in many forms.

This weekend students from Gaylord High School are using their unique skills, giving back to the community with a flair of drama.

Drama club students at Gaylord High School are putting on their animal costumes and performing the play Charlotte’s Web this weekend.

Drama Club Presdent, Maya Kleinsorge, tells us, “We have been working on it since January and we're really excited about it. We've put so much hard work into it.”

The all student cast is made up of 75 theatre loving teens who Kleinsorge says, have all poured their heart and soul into the performance, “It’s just all about you know we're such a big family because we all come together to make this huge show happen and it’s all student run.”

The animal stock play isn't stopping at just giving you the performance of a lifetime, they also have an additional goal of giving back to real life farm living.”

“We have a charity that we're also partnering with for the show, it's called Heifer International,” says Kleinsorge.

“We usually like to theme our charity for our show and since this has to do with farm animals and stuff, we were like Heifer is really good.”

Donations for the charity will be collected at play performances Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“We take cash donations or money donations and we give it to Heifer and they can like give a cow to a community in need and they will have a cow forever, they’ll get the milk and if they need to kill it for the meat they’ll do that.”

Sitting with performers at production rehearsal, first time performer, Kody Kidder tell us this, philanthropic performance is one you definitely won't want to miss; “Don't think just do, because like I said, this is fun for everybody from age 60 to age 2 they'll enjoy it..”

Tickets for the event are $7 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.

You can catch the play Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday at 2 p.m.

To learn more about Heifer International and the work they do, click here.