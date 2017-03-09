Gov. Snyder Activates Emergency Operation Center To Evaluate Wind Damage

Governor Rick Snyder has activated the state's emergency operation center.

They will evaluate the storm damage and monitor power outages across the state.

More than 60 mile per hour gusts swept through the Detroit area Wednesday.

The winds demolished store fronts, uprooted trees and knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people downstate.

Michigan wasn't the only state swept up in the wind.

In Chicago, 55 mile per hour winds broke a window in a building, showering the street below in glass and smashed out a car windshield.