Sault Ste. Marie Now Part Of Michigan Main Street Program

A city in the Upper Peninsula now a part of the Michigan Selected Level Main Street Program.

Sault Ste. Marie is joining other communities like Grayling, Boyne City and Charlevoix in the program.

By participating, the Soo will get five years of intensive technical assistance from the state's Economic Development Corporation.

This will help their downtown grow and create more jobs.

Since the program's creation in 2003, it's added more than 2,200 jobs.