MSP Investigating Crash Involving Grand Traverse Co. Deputy, Traverse City Officer

Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving a deputy and a police officer.

Around 5 Thursday morning, a Grand Traverse County deputy and Traverse City officer were responding to a call on Garfield.

No one was hurt, but investigators don't know who's at fault.

The police car was damaged on the front fender on the driver’s side.

The county cruiser was damaged on the fender and bumper on the passenger's side.