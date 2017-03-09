Four Arrested In Isabella County For Making Meth

Undercover drug team detectives arrested four people for making meth in an Isabella County home.

The meth arrests happened Wednesday at a home on West Remus Road in Deerfield Township.

The BAYANET drug team says Samuel Wiborn, Justin Harris, Dusten Sadler and Heather Romanow were using one-pot meth labs inside a house.

Detectives from CMET also helped find many tools used to make the drug.

All four could face decades in prison if convicted of several charges, all related to making and using meth.