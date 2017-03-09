Wexford County Couple Accused Of Stealing From Vulnerable Adult

Wexford County deputies arrested a couple for stealing more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult.

Wendy and Matthew Amidon are both charged with embezzlement.

Wendy is accused of stealing more than $100,000.

Matthew is accused of taking more than $20,000.

Deputies say the case dates back to August 2010 in Manton, and happened as recently as January 2015.

They say Wendy forged 86 checks.

She is also charged with writing/publishing the checks.

We have a crew working on this story and will bring you more details on air and online.