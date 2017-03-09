Two Killed After Tree Falls On Top Of Car In Clare County

“No way they could have avoided it.”

A Northern Michigan family is devastated after a falling tree killed one of their loved ones.

Wednesday evening, Maxwell Muessig and Margaretta Potter were driving when whipping winds caused a tree to fall on their car, instantly killing them both.

The accident happened on M-115 near the Clare and Osceola County line.

Not much is left of their car.

You can see the roof is completely smashed, and the windshield shattered.

