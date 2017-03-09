Teen years are tough to get through, even with the help of a supportive family.

Now imagine trying to do it almost on your own.

This week in Grant Me Hope we introduce you to Johslin, a bubbly teen who's hoping she may fit into your family.

Johslin is outgoing and is open to trying new things.

When she grows up she wants to be a special education teacher.

“The main reason I want to do that, is my brother. He's special needs. I just connect with autism and disabilities,” says Johslin.

Johslin is hoping to find a forever family to adopt her.

“I think I deserve a family because I'm outgoing, I'm personable, I'm funny, I like to smile and I'm very creative,” says Johslin. “I'm just a bubbly person, and I deserve a chance.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Johslin and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.