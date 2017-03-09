South Channel Between Cheboygan, Bois Blanc Island To Open Soon - Northern Michigan's News Leader

South Channel Between Cheboygan, Bois Blanc Island To Open Soon

The captain of the Port of Sault Ste. Marie will open the South Channel Sunday morning.

That's the waters between Cheboygan and Bois Blanc Island.

The Coast Guard wants to remind all ice users to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice and stay away from the shipping channels.

The South Channel will open this Sunday at 8 a.m. 